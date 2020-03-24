Search

Kartik Aaryan follows Katrina Kaif's footsteps in doing household chores

Updated: Mar 24, 2020, 16:06 IST | Mohar Basu | Mumbai

Now, following Katrina Kaif's footsteps, Kartik Aaryan also posted a video of washing utensils captioning it as 'Kaahani Ghar Ghar Ki'

Kartik Aaryan washing utensils. Picture courtesy/Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account.
While the state has been in curfew since a few days, every citizen has been combating with several situations, and mainly the absence of house help. Even our celebs have been coping with this aspect in a sporting manner.

Recently, actress Katrina Kaif posted a video on Instagram where she was seen washing utensils. In the video, the actress mentioned how due to self-isolation being practised, her house help wasn't available and she had taken up the household chores. In the video, while she was washed the utensils, Katrina also spoke about an easy trick to do the same and save water in the process.

Now, following the gorgeous actress' footsteps heartthrob Kartik Aaryan also posted a video of washing utensils captioning it as 'Kaahani Ghar Ghar Ki'. Many other celebs too have been indulging in household chores amidst this self-quarantine phase. As the outbreak of the novel Corona Virus has brought many films shooting to a halt, we are seeing them catching up with a lot of other hobbies too.

 
 
 
Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.... #Repost @dr.kiki_ Dont mistake this for Quarantine This is the usual scene at home @kartikaaryan ðÂÂÂ

Professionally, Katrina Kaif will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the cop-drama Sooryavanshi. The film was supposed to release in this phase, but due to the pandemic, the movie's release has been postponed.

