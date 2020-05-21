Kartik Aaryan on his video with his sister: My mother and sister saw it before we uploaded

A few weeks ago, Kartik Aaryan had uploaded a video with his sister where he could be seen rotating her with her ponytail after she cooked a meal for him. The video didn't go down well with the netizens and they wrote and spoke about how it promoted domestic violence. The actor had to take down the video.

And now, speaking to Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, he opened up on the scathing reactions and how things were blown out of proportion. He said, "It was said that it promoted domestic violence. Think about it, if that had been the case, don't you think my sister would have objected? Or my mom? They watched it before we uploaded it. Things are sometimes blown out of proportion as well."

He continued, "After I deleted the video, many people asked me why did I delete it. There are two sides to everything. You just have to go along. But I am not promoting anything." The actor is actively involved in interacting with the survivors of Coronavirus on Instagram through his show, Koki Poochega.

On the work front, Aaryan is gearing up for some big films like Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, an action film with Tanhaji director Om Raut, and he is also in talks with Shashank Khaitan for a film with Dharma Productions.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news