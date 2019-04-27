Kartik Aaryan wraps up Udaipur schedule of Imtiaz Ali's next

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan also posted a picture on the social media platform, along with his director Imtiaz Ali.

Kartik Aaryan and Imtiaz Ali

Kartik Aaryan on Friday announced the end of the second schedule of shooting for his upcoming film being helmed by Imtiaz Ali. The 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actor posted a small video on his Instagram story with a caption that read "And its a wrap for Udaipur schedule." In the video, the actor is seen panning the camera across the room during a night shoot with the crew.

He also posted a picture on the social media platform, along with his director Imtiaz Ali.

The untitled project also features Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on February 14, 2020, and is believed to be a sequel to the 2009 film 'Love Aaj Kal'.

Kartik was last seen alongside Kriti Sanon in 'Luka Chuppi', while Sara starred alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'.

The dishy dude, who not only looks drop-dead-handsome but also flaunts a hot physique, is a complete foodie and certainly doesn't compromise on his grub. Kartik, while shooting Udaipur, shared a video on his Instagram handle which affirmed that he is a big-time foodie.

Also Read: Where's the helmet, Kartik Aaryan?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates