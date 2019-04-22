Where's the helmet, Kartik Aaryan?

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan is seen not seen wearing a helmet while shooting for Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal which also stars Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan has been shooting in Udaipur for Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal. Pictures of him riding a scooter have been doing the rounds. The actor is not seen wearing a helmet. Earlier, during the shoot of the drama in New Delhi, co-actor Sara Ali Khan had landed in trouble after a video of her riding pillion with Aaryan went viral.

Netizens trolled Sara Ali Khan for not following road safety rules and tagged the capital's cops to take note of it. The police said that necessary action would be taken against Khan. Is Aaryan keen to attract trouble again by riding in Udaipur sans a helmet?

Kartik, who recently delivered the hit film – Luka Chuppi, is currently busy shooting for the second schedule of Imtiaz Ali's film in Udaipur. The handsome star will soon be seen in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The original film revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev Kumar) and Sharda (Vidya Sinha) and how things change after he gets a promotion and secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta Kaur) enters his life. The remake will star Bhumi Pednekar and newcomer Ananya Pandey. The 1978 film was produced and directed by BR Chopra. Apart from this, Kartik is also gearing up for Anees Bazmi's next rom-com.

