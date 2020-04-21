Kartik Aaryan's sister makes a Roti for him, his reaction after eating it cannot be missed!

Kartik Aaryan has a knack to take social media by storm with his remarkable videos and post and even his hit series. After seeking help from the netizens to help him to decide whether he must remove his facial fuzz or grow a quarantine beard, the actor now leaves us in splits with a fun video with his sister Dr. Kritika.

Kartik Aaryan has posted an adorable video where he's showing his displeasure as he comps into a roti made by her sister. The perfectionist that the actor is believes in not taking this lightly and decides to teach his sister a lesson, obviously all in a joke. Kritika who's seen with a rolling-pin in her hand is animatedly flung around by Aaryan and almost thrown out of the balcony. Aaryan ends the video looking nonchalant with the harsh (and obviously funny) treatment and the rolling pin in his hand.

The actor has captioned the video wittily saying, 'no compromises on quality!' Now that's one funny video that made our not-so-happening-Sunday, brighter and better. These siblings are always seen pulling each other's leg and always indulging in tomfoolery like any normal siblings do. We love this actor and his amazing sense of humour.

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram No Compromise on QualityðÂÂÂ #KokiToki A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) onApr 19, 2020 at 4:34am PDT

Kartik Aaryan has been doing every bit to fight the pandemic and educate the masses. His internet-breaking show Koki Poochega has been trending on all platforms ever since its inception. Moreover the actor's heroic act to pledge Rs 1 crore to the PM Cares Relief Funds, is truly commendable. Kartik Aaryan's wit and his nobles' causes are truly making him a true-blue hero in every sense in these tough times. Hats off to the youth icon!

