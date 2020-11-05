Karwa Chauth 2020: Shilpa Shetty, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari get together at Anil Kapoor's residence

Karwa Chauth has always been special for Bollywood. Every year, several of Bollywood's A-listers come together to break their day-long fast at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. This year too, it was no different. The couple hosted a special Karwa Chauth party at their residence, which was graced by Bollywood celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari.

Shilpa Shetty, who is married to Raj Kundra, looked radiant in her radiant red sari. The actress is known to celebrate the festival with great fanfare. Earlier in the day, Raj Kundra had shared a meme about "What men think women see vs What women actually see", along with a must-read note for his wifey. "To all you wonderful ladies out there and the caring men, wishing you a Happy Karwa Chauth. Make sure you drink plenty of water to see you through the day," wrote Raj Kundra.



Shilpa Shetty. All images courtesy: Yogen Shah

Just like Shilpa, yesteryear actress Neelam Kothari also celebrates Karwa Chauth every year. At the party, Neelam donned a bright red dress, and she looked beautiful in it. Take a look:



Neelam Kothari

Actor-producer Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor also attended the Karwa Chauth party. She looked mesmerising in her Indo-western attire.



Maheep Kapoor

Maheep took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures from the event. "Happy karva chauth #2020 #MissingTheMoon (sic)", she captioned.

View this post on Instagram Happy karva chauth âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ #2020 #MissingTheMoon ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) onNov 4, 2020 at 5:15am PST

Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey also shared inside pictures from the bash. In this picture, we can see Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Krishika Lulla, Lalli Dhawan, Reema Karnani and Neelam Kothari celebrating the festival in a traditional manner.

View this post on Instagram ♥ï¸ÂÂ♥ï¸ÂÂ♥ï¸ÂÂ A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey) onNov 4, 2020 at 5:23am PST

Apart from Maheep and Bhavana, Neelam Kothari also gave us glimpses from the party. She also thanked the host Sunita Kapoor for organising such a wonderful party despite the pandemic. "Thank you @kapoor.sunita for having us over inspite of being paranoid! #happykarwachauth #blessed (sic)", she captioned the picture.

Last year too, Anil and Sunita Kapoor had hosted a grand and memorable Karwa Chauth party. The bash was graced by leading leadies of Bollywood including Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Maheep Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari. The COVID-19 pandemic might have shortened the celebrations, but it failed to dampen spirits.

