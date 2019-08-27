Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Love blossoms for Mr Bajaj and Prerna

television

The reboot of Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been hitting the headlines for quite some time now. With Hina Khan, aka Komolika, making her comeback, the show will now witness the budding love story of Mr Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes).

According to Tellychakkar, in the latest episode, we will see Prerna's mother Sharda (played by Alka Amin) plotting the accident of Mr Bajaj in an attempt to frame Prerna's mother (played by Kanupriya Pandit). However, Mr Bajaj enters the scene and takes back the allegations, thus saving Prerna from imprisonment.

Prerna will be impressed with the way Mr Bajaj saved her family and love blossoms between the couple. It will be interesting to see how the love story continues.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay was one of the most popular shows on the telly for a very long time. The show became iconic and Mr Bajaj was one character who was loved even though he was an antagonist. Ronit Roy originally played the role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay that ran from 2001 to 2008 and the second run of the show, which recently started airing on television, will witness Karan Singh Grover portraying the same role.

In the earlier version of the show, Karan had played the first husband of Sneha (Jennifer Winget), Prerna (Shweta Tiwari) and Anurag (Cezanne Khan)'s daughter. In an interview with mid-day, Karan said that he has brought his own interpretation to the businessman act. "No one in the industry can play Mr Bajaj the way Ronit Roy did, and I won't even dare to copy that. It wouldn't be wise to do so. I have tried to add layers to my character. Mr Bajaj is always living on the edge, but we know that he is not heartless."

Kasautii Zindagi Kay marks Karan Singh Grover's return to the small screen after six years. In the interim, the actor tried his hand at Bollywood with outings that included Alone (2015) and Hate Story 3 (2015) but met with little success. However, Grover is optimistic about the turn of events.

"There are two sides to this. After doing so much hard work, when something doesn't see the light of day, it is disappointing. You begin to question things. On the other hand, this is the time you explore yourself. That is how I forayed into music. I learnt I had multiple choices. It [free time] helped me see the other aspects of my life."

