Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are B-Town's new BFFs

What caught our attention was a comment from Deepika Padukone who posted heart eyes emojis on Katrina Kaif's Instagram video post

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Katrina Kaif shared a video on Instagram in which she looks hot as hell in a red number. The actor's fans went berserk telling her she was scorching the Internet. What caught our attention was a comment from Deepika Padukone who posted heart eyes emojis.

Katrina Kaif has certainly won over Dippy after attending her wedding celebration. Time was when they could not see eye-to-eye due to a certain RK. But now that's history.

On the work front, Katrina is currently filming for Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. The film also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

There are reports of Katrina and Salman Khan doing three songs in this film, which will have the background of various Indian festivals like Holi, Diwali and others. Team Bharat is currently shooting the last schedule in Filmcity, Mumbai. The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father.

While Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar's female-centric' film titled Chhapak which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It also stars Vikrant Massey and is co-produced by Deepika herself.

