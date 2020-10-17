Katrina Kaif looks on grumpily after losing at game night; watch!

We've all been there - when we get together with friends for a game night on a weekend, and lose, and spend the rest of the time moping arond until we finally win. Katrina Kaif is no different! The actress recently shared a video of herself looking grumpy as you please after losing at game night.

Sharing the video, Kat wrote, "Friday night games... Who else distinctly dislikes losing at sequence? #mood"

Well, grumpy or not, Katrina Kaif sure looks cute as a button! Lots of Kat's fans commented on the post. One of them wrote, "You always a winner" while another said, "This is so me" with a laughing emoji, and another Instagram user commented, "Finally after ages, missed you Kay so much."

Looks like Katrina Kaif's fans too can't get enough of the cuteness!

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has an interesting line-up of films. The first one is Phone Bhoot that stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The next one is the third film of the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan. She has also started prepping for Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero film that features her in the lead role.

