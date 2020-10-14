Superwoman takes flight! Katrina Kaif to start shooting for much-awaited action-thriller soon

Ali Abbas Zafar has begun work on his next, a superwoman action-thriller starring Katrina Kaif. The producer-director is location scouting in Abu Dhabi. On Tuesday, he posted a photograph atop a hotel, which provided a bird's eye view of the emirate. We assume the superwoman will be jumping across buildings and flying across the sky.

Kat will be undergoing training to perform the stunts. Zafar is roping in an international crew for his dream project with his bestie. There was tattle that he was unable to rope in a studio for the project. Looks like things are in place now.

In an interview with mid-day, Ali Abbas Zafar shared earlier, "Her prep during the lockdown entails staying fit and injury-free. Since the film is high on action, she will have to undergo rigorous training closer to the shoot. It's the kind of movie where the locations play a crucial role. We are waiting for things to return to normal. A lot depends on the state of international flights as we have a foreign crew."

He also added, "After watching Tiger Zinda Hai, several people told me that her fight sequence was the best part of the film. They suggested that I explore a full-blown action project with her. That's when I started writing for Katrina. She has the body type to pull this off."

The filmmaker-screenwriter shared, "I have got some much-needed sleep, fresh air and lots of time to write. I have written all my films either in Dehradun or Mussoorie. I cut myself off from Mumbai to write peacefully here. So, yes, this will be my writing pad."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has an interesting line up of films. The first one is Phone Bhoot that stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The next one is the third film of the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan. Katrina earned commercial success in Bollywood with romantic comedies 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' (2005) and 'Namastey London' (2007). Her performance in the drama film 'New York' (2009) earned her a nomination in the Filmfare Award in the best female actor category.

Her highest-grossing films came with the action thrillers 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012), 'Dhoom 3' (2013), and 'Bang Bang!' (2014). She was recently seen in the 2019 released movie 'Bharat' alongside Salman Khan.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news