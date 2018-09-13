Katrina Kaif shares Aamir Khan's 'thug life' photo!

bollywood

Katrina Kaif shared a vintage picture of Aamir Khan on her Instagram account

Aamir Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/katrinakaif

On late Wednesday evening, Katrina Kaif shared an amazing photo on her Instagram account. Katrina uploaded Aamir Khan's black-and-white photo with a pipe in his hand. The comment section of this post was flooded by fans of Aamir's talking about how they have never seen him in this avatar.

In the photo, Aamir Khan is seen wearing a tee, earrings, spectacles, with neatly-combed hair and the pipe. The vintage geeky look on Mr. Perfectionist looked quite enchanting. Katrina captioned the photo saying, "Thug Life [sic]."

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram #thuglife @_aamirkhan A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onSep 12, 2018 at 2:20am PDT

Katrina Kaif will be seen with Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan. Apart from these two, the film also has Fatima Sana Shaikh and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Talking about working with the veteran in Thugs Of Hindostan, Khan had earlier said at an event that he has been a huge fan of Mr Bachchan all along.

"[During] the first day of rehearsals, when we were sitting and reading scenes together, it was a fanboy moment for me. I couldn't speak properly or remember my lines, and I was all over the place. Everyday that I sat next to him has been a joy for me," expressed Aamir Khan.

The actor also said he considers himself a learner with a curious mind. "I am a student of whatever I am dealing with. Everything is new to me." The actor may give the impression of being an organised person, but says his life is fairly chaotic. Thugs Of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Aamir is sharing screen space with Amitabh for the first time. The action-adventure film, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is set to arrive in theatres on November 7.

