Katrina Kaif wants this young heartthrob's jacket, asks his sister for it

Katrina Kaif, who is quite the fashion icon, recently took to a social media platform to inquire about a jacket worn by Harshvardhan Kapoor. The Mirziya actor has been extremely popular with the fashion aficionados ever since he made his Bollywood debut. When producer Rhea Kapoor, who also happens to be the most sought-after stylist in the industry posted a picture of her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor in a leather and suede jacket, Katrina who loves Rhea's taste in aesthetics was among the first to comment.

That's not all, both Harshvardhan Kapoor and Katrina's timelines were flooded with inquiries of the jacket. Not surprising, since they're both major fashion influencers!

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is busy shooting for Aanand L Rai's Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Simultaneously, she is also working with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on the adventure-flick Thugs of Hindostan. Speaking of Harshvardhan Kapoor, he will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi and the Abhinav Bindra biopic.

