Kedarnath: Director Abhishek Kapoor visits Shiv temple ahead of trailer launch

bollywood

The teaser of Kedarnath has got everyone excited to watch the film's trailer

Abhishek Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/gattukapoor.

Abhishek Kapoor, who is all set to launch the trailer of his upcoming film Kedarnath visited Babulnath temple to seek blessings from Bholenath ahead of the trailer. The filmmaker who is a staunch believer of Mahadev visited the Babulnath temple in Mumbai on Sunday evening as the trailer launches on Monday.

Abhishek Kapoor shot the film in the holy land of Kedarnath and visited the place multiple times not only for research but also as the director feels a strong connection with the temple. Kedarnath which is shot against the backdrop of the Holy Temple of Kedarnath captures the divinity and sanctity of the place.

The director, who has earlier impressed the audience with films like Rock On!! and Kai Po Che has got the audience excited for his upcoming release Kedarnath. Earlier, the teaser and the first song Namo Namo have stirred the excitement of the audience, the trailer is sure to pique the interests of the audience even more.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Unveils First Song Namo Namo From Kedarnath

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates