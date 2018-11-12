Kedarnath Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan impress in this epic love saga

bollywood

The trailer of Sara Ali Khan's debut film, Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput was launched on Monday

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sushantsinghrajput.

The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's debut film, Kedarnath, finally got unveiled in a grand way at a plush hotel in Mumbai's Juhu location. The makers chose Monday as the day to launch the trailer considering it to be a day dedicated to Lord Shiva. Present at the trailer launch was Sushant, Sara and the film's director, Abhishek Kapoor. After facing the tough turns and all the controversies the film had got embroiled into, Kedarnath's trailer has finally sailed smoothly to its audience.

Watch the trailer here:



The epic love saga is all set to drown the audience in the riveting story based against the backdrop of the Kedarnath floods. The trailer showcases the incredible chemistry of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan against the picturesque locations of Uttarakhand. The blooming love story of a Pithoo attendant and a pilgrim faces the wrath of nature as the holy place drowns in flood, however, love rises above all in the trailer of Kedarnath.

Set on the backdrop of Uttarakhand floods, the love-story of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's character is very endearing. Their chemistry sparks fire onscreen and kudos to their acting prowess. From Sara and Sushant's childlike and affable romance to raising a war against nature, the trailer of the film and the star cast leaves an impressive mark.

A few days ago, the makers had launched the teaser of the film, which was highly appreciated by the audience and the likes of people in Bollywood. The teaser had left the audience gushing about the visual treat that the film is set to offer. Kedarnath is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on 7th December 2018.

