Keep your New Year's resolution, follow these basic yoga poses

We are nearing the end of January 2020 and have you already broken all your resolutions? If yes, then don't worry you can resume them whenever you wish. You don't have to be too hard on yourself. However, if you didn't have any resolution, then maybe you should, as it will only help to keep you on track.

When it comes to staying fit, Yoga is a lifelong journey of discovering the body, mind, and soul. All you need to do is take conscious efforts of being the best version of yourself, every single day, by working towards your ultimate goal. To go deeper into your resolution of staying fit, try expanding your horizon yoga by practicing these simple asanas for beginners:

1. Pawanmukhtasana: A simple yoga asana to help with indigestion and constipation. This asana also helps to lose the belly fat as it compresses the abdominal muscles and improves the blood circulation to the visceral muscles. For this, lie down with the arms by the side of the body. Gently, bend the knees and bring them closer to the chest, while interlocking the fingers and pulling the knees towards you. Breathe normally in the final position and gently release after 5-6 normal breaths.

2. Bhujangasana: This asana is also known as the Cobra pose, as in this you raise your head up while lying down on your abdomen, which resembles a cobra's hood. This backward-bending asana tones up the abdomen and the back muscles, and gives a good massage to the adrenal gland.

For Bhujangasana, lie down on your abdomen with the palms by the side of the chest and legs together. Breathing in, just lift your head and torso off the floor, so that the pelvis is still on the floor. Breathe normally in this backward bend for six-seconds and relax.

3. Talasana: Talasana stretches and opens up the body completely. It relives any caught-up stiffness in the body and refreshes you instantly. This simple looking asana stretches all the joints of the body, thereby reducing arthritis. It also improves the balance, reduces sciatica, and tones the leg muscles as well.

For this asana, simply stand with hands by the side of the body. While inhaling, raise your hands up and simultaneously come up on your toes. Keep looking at one point to improve your balance and focus. Stretch your body up, as much as you can while breathing normally throughout. Gently, release the asana.

Make small changes in your daily routine to have a larger impact on not only your habits but also your life! Yoga always teaches us to be patient. So, don't be too hard on yourself and just breathe through all your New Year's Resolution. Tapa, patience, and happiness are what can make you stick to your resolutions!

By Dr Hansaji Jayadeva Yogendra – Director, The Yoga Institute

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates