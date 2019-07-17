national

Arvind Kejriwal announces financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for 6-year-old rape victim after meeting her and the father at the Safdarjung Hospital

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and legal help for a six-year-old rape victim.

"I am horrified after seeing the condition of a six-year-old girl child in Safdarjung Hospital. Met her father. What society do we live in? Del govt will provide Rs 10 lakh financial assistance & best legal help. We will make best efforts so that the accused gets exemplary punishment," Kejriwal tweeted.

A 26-year-old rickshaw puller was arrested for allegedly raping the six-year-old girl in west Delhi on Monday.

According to the police, the accused identified as Arun Kumar Das had allegedly raped the minor in West Delhi's Janakpuri area in the early hours of Monday.

"The accused was arrested by the patrolling staff of the area. The minor is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital and her condition is stated to be out of danger," said a senior police officer.

Police arrested the accused under section 376 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

