KEM hospital fire: Prince dies of cardiac arrest after 15-day fight for life

Prince Rajbhar, who put up a brave fight against a series of accidents while undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital, succumbed to a cardiac arrest early on Friday. His parents have demanded an independent post-mortem.

Prince was admitted to the KEM Hospital on November 5 with a congenital heart defect and pneumonia and put on ventilator. His condition started deteriorating after he suffered severe burns in a fire in the ICU on November 7. He lost his arm that was burnt the most.

Though he started showing signs of recovery a few days later, his condition declined again three days back. "He was in critical condition and on maximum ventilator support. His condition deteriorated at night and he had a cardiac arrest at 2.30 am. He could not be revived and he expired around 2.45 am," said Dr Hemant Deshmukh, KEM Hospital dean.

Prince's parents, accompanied by BJP MLA Tamil Selvan, met the hospital administration and demanded that doctors from Nair, Sion and JJ hospitals conduct the autopsy at KEM. They also want a medical committee to inquire if Prince was given proper treatment. Pannelal Rajbhar alleged that the KEM doctors kept them in the dark about the severity of his son's condition. The administration has agreed to their demands.

Dr RN Bharmal, medical director of civic-run hospitals, confirmed that a committee has been formed comprising the HoDs of Forensic Department of the three hospitals, and KEM Hospital's pathology professor. Pannelal and his wife also met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

