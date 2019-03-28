Kesari Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's period drama enters the 100 cr club

bollywood

Akshay Kumar's Kesari earned another feat by earning Rs. 100 crore in seven days of its release. The period drama emerged as this year's highest opener at the Box Office

Akshay Kumar's Kesari turned out to be the highest opener of the year 2019 at the Box Office. The period drama saw a good start but also saw a lean period in between. However, the film has gained its pace and has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club in a week's time.

Kesari minted Rs 6.52 crore at the ticket windows on Wednesday, March 27. Collectively, the film earned Rs 93.49 crore in six days, tweets film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The period drama has collected Rs. 100.01 crore so far.

He wrote, "#Kesari is now *fastest* Rs 100 cr grosser of 2019 [so far]... Crosses Rs 100 cr on Day 7... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr, Wed 6.52. Total: Rs 100.01 cr. India biz... Rs 100 cr in days: #GullyBoy [Day 8]. #TotalDhamaal [Day 9]."

The film had a spectacular opening on the occasion of Holi. Kesari earned Rs. 21.06 crore on its first day, making it the biggest opener of the year so far. The war drama has earned rave reviews from critics and the audience alike. Kesari made Rs. 16.70 crore on its second day, and minted Rs. 18.75 crore on its third day, paving its the way into to the 50 crore club in just three days.

Kesari is a film based on the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans. Anurag Singh's directorial has garnered a positive response from viewers and critics alike. Kesari also has Parineeti Chopra in a special appearance.

