Kesari box office collection Day 20: Akshay Kumar-starrer mints Rs 143 crore

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Kesari has been performing decently at the box office. The film has raked in Rs 143 crore in its third week.

Akshay Kumar in a still from Kesari

Kesari, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer film has raked in Rs 143.02 crore in three weeks at the box office. The period drama saw a good start but also saw a lean period in between. However, the film had gained its pace and entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club in a week's time.

Taran Adarsh, film trade analyst had earlier shared Kesari's box office figures on Twitter. He wrote, "#Kesari is decent… Will cross Rs 145 cr in coming days, but the journey to Rs 150 cr will depend on its trending in Weekend 4, when it faces new films and shows get reduced further… [Week 3] Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.62 cr, Sun 3.23 cr. Total: Rs 143.02 cr. India biz."

#Kesari biz at a glance...

Week 1: â¹ 105.86 cr [8 days]

Week 2: â¹ 29.66 cr

Weekend 3: â¹ 7.50 cr

Total: â¹ 143.02 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2019

The movie, backed by Dharma Productions, depicts the bravery of 21 Sikhs of the 36th Sikh Regiment (now the 4th Battalion of Sikh Regiment) of British India defending an Army post against more than 10,000 Afghan and Orakzai tribesmen. Anurag Singh's directorial has garnered a positive response from viewers and critics alike.

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Good News alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in Housefull 4, Sooryavanshi and Mission Mangal. Parineeti Chopra's next few films include Saina Nehwal biopic, Bhuj: The Pride Of India co-starring Ajay Devgn, based on the real-life daredevilry of an Indian Air Force officer.

