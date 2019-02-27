Kesari Sanu Kehndi song: Akshay Kumar's track has peppy beats

music

The first song, Sanu Kehndi from Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's Kesari is out now

The makers of Kesari have released its first song from the film, titled, Sanu Kehndi. The song shows the camaraderie between Akshay Kumar and the other 21 men, who fought the Battle of Saragirhi against 10,000 Afghan invaders.

Sanu Kehndi wins hearts with its peppy beats. Crooned by Romy and Brijesh Sandilya, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song's lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. The trailer of Kesari was released a few days ago, and it won several accolades from the film fraternity and has also garnered several eyeballs on social media.

Talking about the film's trailer, Akshay can be seen in his rugged avatar as Havildar Ishar Singh, standing on the ground while a bunch of Afghans charge towards him. The actor took to Twitter to share the song and captioned it: "The first song from #Kesari, #SanuKehndi out now [sic]"

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's PadMan co-actor Rakesh Chaturvedi will also be seen in Kesari. Talking about sharing screenspace with Akshay, Rakesh said, "I had already worked with Akshay Kumar Sir so, there was a comfort zone between us. He was so truthful and in the skin of his character that I always felt that I was really having a conversation with Ishar Singh instead of Akshay Sir. This made me react to him appropriately. Also, because of my theatre background, (director) Anurag Singh Sir gave me an opportunity to conduct an intense acting workshop for a month with the cast."

The trailer had crossed more than 20 Million views on YouTube just a day after its release. Kesari, directed by Anurag Singh is slated to release on 21st March 2019. The film is produced by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films and Azure Entertainment.

