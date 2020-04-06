Kevin Pietersen: I believe IPL 2020 should happen in July/ August

Former England captain and batsman Kevin Pietersen expresses his thoughts about the future of VIVO IPL 2020 on Star Sports’ brand new show Cricket Connected, “Let’s say July/August is the earliest, I do truly believe the IPL should happen. I do believe it is the kick-start to the cricket season. I think every single player around the world is desperate to play the IPL. There could be a way in which to get some money into the franchises, into the economy by having a situation where you use maybe three venues which are completely closed to fans and the players can still go out and play the tournament in 3 weeks or in 4 weeks. So, it’s a more condensed tournament in 3 venues which we know are safe, which we know are secure.

Kevin Pietersen continued, "I don’t think the fans need to be risked in this situation. I think the fans need to understand they can’t watch a live game at the moment and they might not be able to watch a live game for the foreseeable future. [But] what would you guys give right now, to watch Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings right now?”

Meanwhile, commentator and former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar voiced the need of the VIVO IPL 2020 on Star Sports’ brand new show Cricket Connected, “The moment we get clearances from all the authorities that matter, the IPL should happen, only because it will kick start the economy because when you talk about the IPL it’s not just about the Mumbai Indians, or a Dhoni or a Virat Kohli, there are a lot of people who are making their livelihood through the IPL”

The IPL 2020 season was scheduled to begin on March 29, 2020, but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic that struck the world.

