Kevin Spacey escapes sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey escaped being charged in a sexual harassment case after his accuser died, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office formally dropped the charges against him. The accuser, a massage therapist, had alleged that Spacey tried to kiss him and forced him to grab his genitals during a session. The accuser, who was never identified, went to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which referred the investigation to the District Attorney's office in July 2018.

The office has been reviewing the matter since then, and had not made a decision on whether to bring charges at the time of the accuser's death. The accuser's civil attorney, who filed suit against Spacey in September 2018, notified Spacey's lawyers that the accuser died last month. A source said the accuser died of cancer.

Christina Buckley, the head deputy in the District Attorney's sex crimes unit, formally dropped the case on Monday. "During the investigation, the victim passed away. The sexual assault allegations cannot be proved without the participation of the victim. Thus, the case was declined," she wrote in a declination report.

