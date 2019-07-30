Khandaani Shafakhana Saans Toh Le Le song: It will make you groove

bollywood

Another crazy number from Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Khandaani Shafakhana is out and it would make you groove

Sonakshi Sinha as Baby Bedi in Khandaani Shafakhana/picture courtesy: YouTube

Sonakshi Sinha revealed that Saans Toh Le Le is her favourite track from the film while sharing the link of the song on her Twitter account. With its upbeat music and sassy lyrics, the song will surely become your favourite too!

The song begins with Sonakshi leaving for work as she puts in earphone to tune into a radio station to listen to a song. While Badshah is shown singing Saans Toh Le Le in a studio. Crooned by Badshah and Rico, the song is a mix of Punjabi and Hindi language. The track shows glimpses of Sonakshi's life from the film.

The song has been rapped, penned and composed by Badshah. Check it out right away!

The film slated to hit the big screens on August 2 is a quirky take on the taboo around sexual disorders which features the 'Dabangg' actor taking over her uncle's 'Sex Clinic' after his demise.

Expressing her thoughts to the media about the film, "Yes I was completely surprised at first when I heard that this film is being made which based on such a topic and I was like, 'Yeh mere pass kyun aa rahe hain ye film le ke…' (laughs) It was because I have deliberately kept myself away from such films. But then I read the script and all my doubts were cleared and I just wanted to work on this film."

Helmed by Shilpi Dasgupta the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Mahaveer Jain.

Also Read: Khandaani Shafakhana: Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma reunite at airport

Talking about working with Shilpi, Sonakshi Said said IANS: "Women directors come with a kind of sensibility and sensitivity that male directors do not have."

Currently, on the peak of her career, Sonakshi said in a media interaction: "Over the years, filmmakers know the kind of roles that will suit me. When I started out, I was the quintessential Hindi film heroine, and the only films that were offered to me were masala entertainers. But after Lootera (2013), the perspective changed. My character in Bhuj... is a strong woman. Vicky Donor and Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan dealt with sex-related issues and were fantastic scripts. But for the first time, a story on a similar issue is being narrated in Khandaani Shafakhana from a female protagonist's point of view. So, it's an interesting time in my career."

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha's film Khandaani Shafakhana to first get sexologist's nod

Discussing her future projects, Sona further added: "I have 4 films coming in this year and I will be completing 25 films in the span of 9 years; so I think that pretty much answers your question. I am not limited in ANY manner. (laughs)"

Sonakshi Sinha is also busy shooting for Dabangg 3 where she will be reprising her role as Rajjo, while Salman Khan plays the protagonist, Chulbul Pandey.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha: It's An Interesting Time In My Career

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI