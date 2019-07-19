Khandaani Shafakhana: Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma reunite at airport

bollywood

Varun Dhawan plays Sonakshi Sinha's brother in the film Khandaani Shafakhana

Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma.

Both Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma are one of the busiest actors these days. While Sonakshi is busy with the shooting of Dabangg 3 and Bhuj – The Pride of India, she is also promoting her upcoming films Khandaani Shafakhana and Mission Mangal. Varun Sharma, who plays Sonakshi's brother in Khandaani Shafakhana, is also juggling between promotions of Arjun Patiala and shooting of RoohiAfza.

Sonakshi had taken a day's break from shooting of Bhuj, which is going on in Hyderabad and had flown into the Bay to attend the trailer launch of Mission Mangal. Sonakshi plays the role of a scientist in the film. While at the airport, she bumped into Varun, who was travelling to Agra, and the camaraderie of the duo was hard to miss. The duo had a video chat with their director Shilpi Dasgupta, who was interestingly watching and wrapping up work on Khandaani Shafakhana.

With such amazing vibes between the team, we are sure Khandaani Shafakhana is going to be a riot. Sonakshi plays a young, bubbly girl taking over her uncle's 'sex clinic' after his demise. The film aims to address the stigma around sex and is the first film ever where a female actor addresses these issues. It is set to hit theatres on August 2.

