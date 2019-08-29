Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: The show gets its top six contestants

television

Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty has finally got its top six contestants to battle their way out.

Rohit Shetty shared this photo from Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot on his Instagram account

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 has finally got its top six contestants who would be going ahead in the show. The names included in this list are Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, and Balraj Syal. Interestingly, they are all television stars.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 spearheaded by action guru Rohit Shetty kickstarted in Bulgaria, and the contestants keep sharing tidbits from their daily routine on their Instagram stories. As per indiaforums, the ones who couldn't make it to the prestigious top six list are - Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rani Chatterjee, RJ Malishka, and a few others.

Although the stunt-based show will go on air only after the completion of Bigg Boss 13, stories and gossip from Bulgaria have made their way to social media. As per latest reports, the actress who got eliminated this week is Adaa Khan. She is renowned for her role as a serpent in Ekta Kapoor's television super fiction show, Naagin, which has raced at the top in the TRP charts.

In other news, Balraj Syal was evicted before Adaa but has entered the show as a wild-card entrant, reports the entertainment portal.

There are also reports of actress Surveen Guggal making a wild card entry on the show. However, no official statement has been released by the channel or the makers of the show. While this season has choreographer-actor Dharmesh Yelande, last season's winner was his colleague and choreographer-friend, Punit Pathak. Rohit Shetty keeps sharing photographs from Khatron Ke Khiladi's shoot. The show has earlier been hosted by Farah Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar. However, since Shetty took over, he has been the host for the past few years and the audience loves watching him on the small screen.

