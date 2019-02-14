Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Aly Goni and Aditya Narayan to make a comeback

television

Aly Goni and Aditya Narayan were strong contenders on Khatron Ke Khiladi and are making their comeback as wild card entrants on the Rohit Shetty show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 is in its seventh week and has witnessed contestants perform stunts that has not only kept them on the edge but also brought them face to face with their biggest fears. As the tasks and the competition gets tougher, the ability and courage of the contestants are getting challenged at every level.

The show's host, Rohit Shetty as always, has decided to spruce up the tasks and his pranks. Later, by announcing the entry of two wild card contestants - Aly Goni and Aditya Narayan, he managed to stun the contestants. Aly Goni, who was eliminated last week, entered the show again as a wild card entrant along with Aditya Narayan who was out of the game due to an injury. The duo who were known for their musical raps, entered the show with a special composition that made for a great entry.

According to sources, "The entry of Aly Goni and Aditya Narayan will only intensify the competition and make it more interesting as well as challenging. Aditya Narayan and Aly Goni are tough contenders and having them back is great. It only gets intense from here on."

How will the contestants react to the entry of Aly Goni and Aditya Narayan? Will tough competition make them strong mentally and physically? Or will they drown under pressure.

