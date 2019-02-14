Khatron Ke Khiladi: Vikas Gupta gets disqualified midway from the show

television

Vikas Gupta, who was seen in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty, has been disqualified from it midway

Vikas Gupta shared this picture on his Instagram account.

Khatron Ke Khiladi, a stunt-based show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, garners huge TRPs for its innovative content and the banter shared between the contestants and the host. The latest episode saw comedian Bharti Singh's husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's exit from the show. He was eliminated when he failed to do a task for which he had partnered with Zain Imam. The latter was also eliminated from the show and had to return to India with Haarsh.

However, an incident from the show has got everyone talking. One of the promos show Bharti Singh flirting with Rohit Shetty and the latter asking her 'now that Haarsh has left, does that mean you will flirt with me?' This leaves everyone in splits, including Bharti. Later, Shetty's attention switches to Vikas Gupta, who is now famous by the name 'mastermind', courtesy Bigg Boss 12.

Rohit is seen prodding Vikas for not letting the team know that he is on painkillers for his shoulder injury. Therefore, he is reprimanded and gets disqualified for hiding this truth.

View this post on Instagram PRECAP: Khatron ke khiladi A post shared by Tellywood ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ°ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ·ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¦ (@tellytreat) onFeb 10, 2019 at 11:41pm PST

Defending the same, Vikas Gupta told timesofindia.com, "I have been suffering from a shoulder injury for more than 2 years now. During the helicopter jump stunt, I aggravated the nerve pain again and I was taking painkillers to subdue the pain in the nerves and I didn't inform the team of Fear Factor about the injury. The painkillers also increase your heart rate, which while doing stunts can even go higher resulting in major health risks, which even I wasn't aware of. Yes, I was disqualified from the show and rightfully so. It was a stupid thing to hide the injury. With the telecast, I am hearing another round of reprimanding from my mom all over again."

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been ruling the TRP charts ever since it went on air. Television stars like Bharti Singh, Ali Goni, Ridhima Pandit, Jasmin Bhasin, Aditya Narayan, Punit Pathak and others have made the show even more interesting.

