Kiara Advani returns to Miranda House for her next project

bollywood

Kiara Advani is feeling nostalgic after returning to Miranda House college, where she shot for Kabir Singh

Kiara Advani/picture courtesy: Kiara Advani's Instagram account

Kiara Advani after shooting at several colleges of Delhi University for her previous flick Kabir Singh is back again to the national capital for her next film.

The actor is feeling nostalgic after returning to Miranda House college, where she shot for 'Kabir Singh'. She posted a picture of the college's entrance gate on the Instagram story and wrote, "Memories, Miranda House college. Had shot here for Kabir Singh and now back here for the next one."

The actor did not reveal much about her next project which brought her back to the national capital.

Meanwhile the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara starrer 'Kabir Singh' is doing wonders at the box office. After becoming the biggest opener for both the main leads, the film has now crossed the Rs. 150 crore mark, making it the third highest grosser of 2019.

The film that earned Rs. 70. 83 crore in its opening weekend is all set to cross Rs. 175 crore on Sunday, surpassing the lifetime business of 'Kesari' and 'Total Dhamaal'.

Also Read: After going de-glam for Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani goes edgy and bold for Guilty

The movie saw a bumper opening and minted Rs. 20.21 crore on its first day. The numbers showed a slight increase on Saturday, with the movie making Rs. 22.71 crore. It collected Rs. 27.91 crore on its third day and Rs. 17.54 crore on Monday, thus taking its grand total to Rs. 88.37 crore. On Wednesday, the film crossed Rs 100 crore mark, making it Shahid's first solo century.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy.' The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, 'Kabir Singh' tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

The film also stars Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film released on June 21.

Also Read: Kiara Advani's list of upcoming movies is incredible

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates