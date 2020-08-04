'Kin warned Mumbai police that Sushant's life was in danger,' says father

Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh on Monday said one of his relatives, who is also a cop in Haryana, had in February told Bandra Deputy Commissioner Paramjeet Dahiya that the actor's life was in danger and sought help.

Releasing the WhatsApp conversation between senior IPS officer O P Singh, husband of Rajput's sister, Krishna said they wanted the matter to be resolved informally, but the Dahiya asked them to file a formal complaint.

Mumbai police told mid-day on Monday that Rajput's family did not file any written complaint in this regard.

"Rhea father is retired Doctor. Just couple of days of association she moved in at Sushant's place. On pretext of curing him in depression, she and her family took him to a resort near airport and kept him for there for months together. Since, then they are managing him and his business affairs. He is downhill since then [sic]."

"When matter went out of hand, Sushant called up my wife to be rescued. He stayed with us 2-3 days, went back fine citing his shooting commitments. He is downhill again with report of Rhea firing all Sushant's loyal team members and putting her own stooges in place. Her third sister, a Delhi based lawyer, who used to be with him and visit him frequently is panicky that he has surrounded to a manipulated group of people and his life is at risk [sic]."

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said, "The family didn't raise any suspicion when the Mumbai police recorded their statement on June 16. The family didn't even raise any doubts, or complain about anything of it and about investigation."

BMC on Bihar police

The BMC on Monday said the P South administration received information stating that Patna City Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari has arrived in SRPF group 8 Guesthouse, Goregaon East. "Being a domestic air traveller, he needs to be guided for home quarantine as per the state government guidelines. Accordingly P/South ward team approached him at the guesthouse," the BMC said. "He has also been guided to apply to the competent authority of MCGM for exemption in the home quarantine period."

