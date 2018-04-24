Kiran Bedi: Family counselling centres should ensure empowerment of women

Inaugurating a two-day training programme for the functionaries of FCCs here, Bedi said the counseling centres should not function in isolation

Kiran Bedi/ File Pic

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday said that the staff of Family Counselling Centres (FCCs) in the Union Territory should create a comprehensive plan to ensure that women are protected from domestic violence and also get financial security, through counseling.

Inaugurating a two-day training programme for the functionaries of FCCs here, Bedi said the counseling centres should not function in isolation.

"You should all have collaboration and coordination with women police officers, Self Help Groups, Anganwadi Centres and nongovernmental organisations," she said and suggested that all these five vital centres can evolve a joint plan called 'Puducherry Plan.'

The former IPS officer said the FCCs along with other wings including beat officers should coordinate among themselves and help women through skill development programmes.

Besides, central schemes like MUDRA should be propagated among women for their financial security and empowerment, the Lt Governor said. She said women should be protected from different facets of 'domestic violence' and it is 'encouraging to see that Puducherry is already emerging as an ideal place ensuring security to women,' she said.

In his address, Welfare Minister Kandasamy appealed to the functionaries of FCCs to ensure that those who were depressed did not resort to suicide.

