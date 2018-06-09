Kirti Vyas murder: Now police put a dummy on hunt for the murdered BBlunt staffer

That's what the cops have dredged from Wadala's marshes in the search for salon executive Kirti Vyas's body

Cops have been searching for Kirti Vyas's body since May 8. The police had earlier combined virtual reality technology with drones to search for the body, in vain

Can a dummy do a better job of finding Kirti Vyas's corpse than the police? After an entire month of unsuccessful attempts to find the missing salon employee's body, crime branch officers now hope that a mannequin implanted with a GPRS tracker will lead them to where the body may have floated, after the killers allegedly dumped it in a nullah along Mahul Road, Trombay.

The police began their search for Kirti Vyas's body on May 8, after the accused killers — her co-worker Siddhesh Tamhankar and Khushi Sahjwani —said they had dumped her body in a nullah from a bridge on Mahul Road, Trombay. Since then, the police have used several novel methods to search for the corpse, but have come up empty-handed each time. This time, Crime Branch officers plan to make a dummy that will match Kirti's height and weight, and then dump it into the nullah from the same bridge. The hope is that the dummy will float down the same route that the body took. The cops will implant a GPRS tracker in the mannequin so they can track it in real-time over the course of a week or fortnight.

Cops hired locals

Sources in the police said they have also hired six or seven locals who are working in two shifts to search for Kirti's body in the mangroves. An officer said, "They begin at 10:30 am and break for lunch at 1:30 pm. They resume the search again at 2:30 pm, until daylight ends. The Crime Branch is even giving them pick-up and drop service."

VR and drones

The cops also used high-end drones controlled by virtual reality (VR) headsets. Experts rigged it in such a way that allowed the cops to get a real-time aerial view as the drone flew over the nullah. The VR headset also allows them to control the flight path of the drone — if the controller turns his head to the left, the drone will turn in the same direction. The drone itself featured a 6K cinematography camera with 24 megapixel resolution. Despite all this effort, the cops did not find anything of value.



Desperate times...

Over the past month, the police have also been searching for Kirti's black bag, her pink sandals and blue jeans. The cops have fished out around 500 pink slippers, 250 blue jeans and 150 black bags, but none of these belonged to the murder victim. The Crime Branch also kept an eye out for skeletal remains in the nullah. Four times, they found bones and sent it to JJ hospital for analysis. Each time, the bones were found to be of animal origin.

500

Pink slippers fished out from nullah

200

Number of blue jeans fished out

150

Number of black bags cops found

