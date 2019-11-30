Kishori Pednekar refuses to accept BMC's official vehicle for her family

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday refused to accept a second car and asked the administration to donate that money to the mayor's fund instead. Addressing her first press conference after assuming power on November 22, she promised a list of development plans for the city.

Pednekar said she has a small family and they do not need the car provided to the mayor's office by the BMC. "Instead, I will ask the administration to give the amount to the mayor's fund. The fund does not have enough money. I will also try to give a 100 per cent tax exemption for the contribution to the mayor fund, against the 50 per cent offered currently," she said.

Pednekar pledged to make the roads pothole-free and tackle the city's plastic waste menace. Turning India's financial hub into a zero-waste city is also her top priority, she said. "We should all be committed to making our city clean and green," she said.

The new mayor also announced that she will hear Mumbaikars' grievances one day every week, and visit every ward to ensure people are getting the best facilities they are entitled to.

Pednekar spoke on water supply, quality education, air pollution, delayed projects, pending dues with the state government, among several other issues.

She said, "I am aware of the issues concerning the city, and I will definitely work to resolve them. I will personally look into the issues that have been pending for years and investigate the reason behind the delay."

