Koffee With Karan Season 6: Aamir Khan reveals bedroom secrets

In the third promo of Koffee With Karan Season 6 with Karan Johar, Aamir Khan is seen making some shocking revelations

Aamir Khan and Karan Johar. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

After two mega episodes with Deepika Padukone - Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh - Akshay Kumar with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan Season 6, the third episode has Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan. The first two episodes have already set the mojo high, and this time with Aamir Khan as solo entry, the episode's promo promises to be a hell of a ride.

In the 30 second promo, Aamir Khan is seen taking coffee shots with host Karan Johar, which is one of the segment, wherein, if you fail to give the answers - you take sip the coffee in one shot. The segment was introduced when Priyanka Chopra entered the show solo last year.

Post this segment, Karan Johar sits beside Aamir and puts him in a spot by asking a few private questions. He questioned Aamir whether he has role-played or lied in an interview. He also asked if he had lied to his better half or cheated in a relationship. Aamir being Aamir gave all non-committal answers.

Then came the question about him ever covering his hickeys. Aamir gave a blunt reply by saying, "I don't cover my hickeys." On the other hand, Karan admits to covering his hickeys with make-up.

Let's wait for the entire episode to go on air. Apparently, Malaika Arora will make a special appearance and ask questions to Aamir Khan and Karan Johar.

