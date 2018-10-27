Koffee With Karan 6: Ranveer Singh's obsession goes beyond Kareena to Taimur Ali Khan

television

Fashion extremes Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar to take the couch of fire on Koffee With Karan's season 6

Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar/picture courtesy: Karan Johar's Instagram account

While both, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh are known to be 'fashion experts' of the B-town, Ranveer and Akshay are certainly two extremes of that pole! While one is revered for his debonair and oomph, the other is loved for the way he embraces his unconventional side!

The duo are, both, high on energy, entertaining and fun-loving. They also share a bromance that is one of everyone's envy! Now, as they take centre stage on the show, there's sure to be oodles of laughter, fun and camaraderie!

And who's to say that the two bright witted actors will not turn the table on Karan himself?

Oh! And turn they did! The spunky actor Ranveer Singh who has never shied away from openly confessing his love for Kareena Kapoor, time and again (sigh) has revealed yet another person he is absolutely in love with! When asked which of the Khans he would like to work within the future, he was quick to quip, 'Taimur - I will be his father and he will be my 'budhaape ka sahara'.

Confessing his love for the adorable celebrity kid, it seems like Ranveer's obsession goes beyond Kareena to welcome her son, Taimur into the 'fraternity!'

What makes this season interesting is that there has been a new segment added to the show. A huge space on the set has been earmarked for the star guests to let loose and unveil their fun side. The new season on Star World will also witness a revamped dual-tone version of the coffee mug in black and yellow. Inspired by Mumbai's kaali peelis?

Koffee with Karan Season 6 airs every Sunday at 9 PM on Star World!

