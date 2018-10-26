Now Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar sipped 'Koffee' with Karan

television

Before the shoot, Karan Johar tweeted how excited he was to shoot the show with Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar and also asked the audience if they have any questions in store for the duo.

Amidst the buzz about the next pairing, television's favourite anchor, Karan Johar revealed that Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen together on his chat show 'Koffee with Karan'. The producer-director confirmed that he was all excited to shoot the show with the two actors and also asked the audience if they have any questions in store for the duo.

"Ok guys!!! Going to shoot with the two wonderful actors @psbhumi and @RajkummarRao for #KoffeeWithKaran.... let me know if you guys have any exciting questions! Will ask them your top 3 questions! Let's do this.....#koffeewithkaran," the host wrote on Twitter.

The sixth season of the chat show premiered on Sunday with Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt as the opening guests. The second episode promises to be a fun-filled ride as it will feature versatile actor Akshay Kumar and Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh.

The starry guest-list of the show also boasts of father-daughter duo Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, 'ABCD 3' stars Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, singer Diljit Dosanjh and rapper Badshah and Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal.

Let's take a look at all the pictures shared by KJo with his guests on the show, this season:

Beginning with the first guests - Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone:

Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh:

View this post on Instagram Koffee with @_aamirkhan !!! #thuginthehouse A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onOct 15, 2018 at 7:11am PDT

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan: Sara posted a pretty picture with daddy Saif, posing with a cuppa on the couch! Sara captioned: "Thank you for my first cup of koffeeee @karanjohar #fatherdaughter #koffeewithkaran #suchfun #seeyousoon [sic]"

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor also took to his Instagram account to share a few stills with Janhvi from the show. He shared the photos and captioned the picture as: "Just what I needed in the middle of my chaos. A reminder of what matters most to me now... Family. Swipe To notice @janhvikapoor is in shock & awe about the fact that the Koffee King agreed to share the Kouch with her. Thank u @karanjohar for having us & u know me... I’ll be back [sic]."

Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal:

What makes this season interesting is that there has been a new segment added to the show. A huge space on the set has been earmarked for the star guests to let loose and unveil their fun side. The new season on Star World will also witness a revamped dual-tone version of the coffee mug in black and yellow. Inspired by Mumbai's kaali peelis?

