Koffee With Karan Season 6: Arjun Kapoor is embarrassed to discuss his sex life in front of Janhvi

The promo of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 6 has siblings Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor gracing the couch

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/karanjohar.

Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 6 has brewed some really amazing gossips for its audience. The previous episode featuring Saif Ali Khan with daughter Sara Ali Khan was a major success. The next episode has Arjun Kapoor with sister Janhvi Kapoor gracing the couch. Star World has released the preview of the episode and it looks like a helluva ride.

The first promo has host Karan Johar asking Arjun Kapoor about his sex life, which makes him squirm. Karan says, "So, we're really bonding like talking about our sex life." To which Arjun Kapoor replies, "I need to look this side to realize I am sitting with my sister and talking."

Not just this, in one of the quiz, Arjun and Janhvi are seen competing with each other. Since the questions thrown at them revolved around Hollywood, the one-film-old Janhvi Kapoor leads the game. Not just this, Arjun is rumoured to be in a relationship with Malaika Arora, and he was asked whether he is still single. Taking this conversation further, Janhvi said that she had never spoken to him about this and she would want to know about it. This banter is equally funny and shows a side of Janhvi that was unknown to many yet.

Talking about it, in one of the interviews Arjun Kapoor said that he is thankful to Karan for letting him appear on the show and share the couch with Janhvi. The actor had also mentioned that through this show, he got to know Janhvi much better.

