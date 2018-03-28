Koregaon-Bhima Clash: Devendra Fadnavis says there's no proof against Sambhaji Bhide
Says CM Devendra Fadnavis, adds inquiry is still on, and won't spare accused even if they were from his own family
CM Devendra Fadnavis
The state police haven't found any evidence against right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide's (Guruji) alleged involvement in the Koregaon-Bhima caste riots so far, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative assembly yesterday.
“However, the inquiry is still on,” the CM added, a day after he assured a delegation of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, which staged a protest at Azad Maidan, that he would ask the police to take action after proof against Bhide was verified, on Monday. He was responding to a debate on the state's law and order situation.
Taking cognisance
He said a woman has complained that she had seen Bhide and Milind Ekbote rioting on the streets. “A complaint has been lodged in this regard,” he said, adding that Prakash Ambedkar had volunteered to submit evidence, which he said, would be verified. “The incident is a very serious one. I will not spare the accused even if s/he is my family,” said Fadnavis.
Regarding Ekbote's arrest, Fadnavis said the accused was put behind bars not because of Supreme Court's directives, but because the state government had asked for his custody. “Ekbote was absconding. The police had formed several teams to arrest him. However, the court wanted the police to interrogate without arresting him. The police insisted that they be allowed his custody for questioning. The government presented its side effectively and got a favourable order,” he said.
Bhide supporters' march
Even as Ambedkar has given the CM eight days to arrest Bhide in the case, right-wing organisations that support the veteran, including his own Shiv Pratisthan, will protest in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Bhide had dismissed all charges against him at a press conference held recently. He had asked the police to verify the roles of left-wing activists in the riots.
The city police haven't granted permission to the organisers to hold a march, but they are expected to allow them to assemble at Azad Maidan, as was done in the Ambedkar-led protest.
Prithviraj Chavan
'State government too stealing data'
Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan has alleged that MahaMitra, the social media mobile app of the state government, was stealing the personal data of registered users, and providing it to a private app named Anulom, which has a partnership with the government. He said it wasn't just the Namo App of the Centre, and that the BJP-led Maharashtra government too wasn't lagging behind in illegally accessing details of unsuspecting citizens.
“Maha Mitra app data is being shared with private NGO Anulom and the data is being stored in West Germany directly,” he said. A statement from the government, made by MoS (home) Ranjit Patil in the Assembly, dismissed Chavan's charges.
It said the data had nothing but mobile numbers and email IDs of a mere 85,000 people who had volunteered in an initiative that helps in creating a positive society through faster means of social media.
“The two apps are different. Anulom, which is an NGO, was sought to expand the reach; 300 volunteers were honoured recently by the government. No data was shared with Anulom,” the statement added.
Opposition withdraws no-trust motion
* In need of support from the Shiv Sena to get a no-trust motion against speaker Haribhau Bagde, the Congress-NCP withdrew its proposal on Tuesday.
* Sources said the Sena had assured the Congress-NCP its support but changed its mind, and instead stood for Bagde when the CM tabled a motion to support the speaker last week. Amid much hue and cry, the Opposition approached the governor for justice and slammed the CM.
* A rapprochement was reached when the government agreed to include a no-trust in the day's programme list, on the condition that the move be withdrawn after the Opposition leader makes a speech.
