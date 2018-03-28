Koregaon-Bhima Clash: Devendra Fadnavis says there's no proof against Sambhaji Bhide

Says CM Devendra Fadnavis, adds inquiry is still on, and won't spare accused even if they were from his own family



The state police haven't found any evidence against right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide's (Guruji) alleged involvement in the Koregaon-Bhima caste riots so far, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative assembly yesterday.

“However, the inquiry is still on,” the CM added, a day after he assured a delegation of Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, which staged a protest at Azad Maidan, that he would ask the police to take action after proof against Bhide was verified, on Monday. He was responding to a debate on the state's law and order situation.

He said a woman has complained that she had seen Bhide and Milind Ekbote rioting on the streets. “A complaint has been lodged in this regard,” he said, adding that Prakash Ambedkar had volunteered to submit evidence, which he said, would be verified. “The incident is a very serious one. I will not spare the accused even if s/he is my family,” said Fadnavis.

Regarding Ekbote's arrest, Fadnavis said the accused was put behind bars not because of Supreme Court's directives, but because the state government had asked for his custody. “Ekbote was absconding. The police had formed several teams to arrest him. However, the court wanted the police to interrogate without arresting him. The police insisted that they be allowed his custody for questioning. The government presented its side effectively and got a favourable order,” he said.

Even as Ambedkar has given the CM eight days to arrest Bhide in the case, right-wing organisations that support the veteran, including his own Shiv Pratisthan, will protest in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Bhide had dismissed all charges against him at a press conference held recently. He had asked the police to verify the roles of left-wing activists in the riots.

The city police haven't granted permission to the organisers to hold a march, but they are expected to allow them to assemble at Azad Maidan, as was done in the Ambedkar-led protest.

