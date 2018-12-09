Bollywood producer Prerna Arora arrested for fraud of Rs 31.6 crore

crime

According to police, Prerna Arora and KriArj Entertainment's Directors Protima Arora and promoter Arjun Kapoor, conspired and cheated Pooja Films and Vasu Bhagnani, since October 2017.

Prerna Arora

The Mumbai Economical Offence Wing (EOW) has arrested Prerna Arora, Director and Promoter of KriArj Entertainment Private Limited, for cheating amounting to Rs 31.6 crore. According to police, Arora and KriArj Entertainment's Directors Protima Arora and promoter Arjun Kapoor, conspired and cheated Pooja Films and Vasu Bhagnani, since October 2017.

They have allegedly borrowed amount worth R31.6 crore, supposedly used for movies such Padman and Kedarnath (both that released this year), but haven't returned it. The victims approached Juhu police, where an FIR was registered against Arora.

She had signed a contract with Pooja Films on January 17, 2018, with respect to the film Padman, asking for financial help. Before that, KriArj Entertainment Pvt Ltd had also entered an contract with Gothik Entertainment Pvt Ltd in November 2017. Arora and her company kept both production houses in the dark about about each other's contracts.

Similarly, for Kedarnath, an MoU was signed with Pooja Films, granting them rights of the screening of the film in India, Nepal and Bhutan, for the. They claimed that the rights hadn't been shared elsewhere. But in reality, Gothik Entertainment and Padma Ispat Pvt Ltd had also been roped in by KriArj Entertainment. "KriArj Entertainment never returned the money, and in fact, kept lenders in dark about all the contracts they have entered," said a police officer.

Also Read: Prernaa Arora: Some people whom I trusted chose to stab me in the back

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates