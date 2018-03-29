Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell heading for a split

Actress Kristen Stewart and model Stella Maxwell are reportedly on the edge of breaking up after over a year of dating because of the latter's past with model Bella Hadid



Actress Kristen Stewart and model Stella Maxwell are reportedly on the edge of breaking up after over a year of dating because of the latter's past with model Bella Hadid. "Stella and Kristen were already having problems and are now at a breaking point after Kristen reached out to Bella and warned her to back off from her girlfriend," a source told Life&Style magazine, reported aceshowbiz.com.

While Stella and Bella's kiss happened two years ago, it was news to the Twilight Saga star who felt upset that her girlfriend didn't tell her beforehand, according to the source. The jealousy has gotten so bad that "Stella's ready to move out of Kristen's LA home and she wants them to take a break".

