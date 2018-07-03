Kriti Kharbanda takes to pole dancing

In preparation for her role in Housefull 4, Kriti Kharabanda needs to be fit, and so she has started working towards working on her fitness

Kriti Kharbanda. Pic/Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram account

Kriti Kharbanda has taken to pole dancing for fitness. The actress, who is awaiting the release of her forthcoming family entertainer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, has signed Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4, to be helmed by Sajid Khan.

In preparation for her role in the comedy film, Kriti needs to be fit, and so she has started working towards it by also following a diet. Apart from pole dancing, she has also started taking Bollywood and contemporary dance classes to gain more flexibility as part of her preparation, similar to Jacqueline Fernandez whose pole dance videos went viral couple of months ago.

Kriti said in a statement, "Pole dancing is a great way to enhance your fitness level and also your dancing abilities. It is something I haven't done before but I'm really enjoying the process."

The fourth instalment of multi-starrer film Housefull is set for a Diwali 2019 release with a few additions to the cast. The film will revolve around the theme of reincarnation, a statement said. Houseful 4 will also mark the return of Sajid Khan as the director for the franchise.

"Housefull is franchise of fun and fourth instalment will be the biggest 'Housefull' that we have made till now. I am happy to be back with Sajid Khan who directed the first two parts of the film. We have a funny thematic twist in the fourth part as the plot is that of reincarnation," said the film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

"We have big production plans for the movie and that's why we think that we would need all this time to make it the event film of 2019," he added.

