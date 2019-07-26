Kriti Sanon and Malaika Arora sashay on the ramp at ICW 2019

bollywood-fashion

Kriti Sanon and Malaika Arora made an appearance on the fourth day of the FDCI India Couture Week (2019)

Malaika Arora/picture courtesy: Pallav Paliwal

Malaika turned showstopper for ace designer Sulakshana Monga whereas Kriti closed the show for designer duo Shyamal and Bhumika for their annual couture collection showcase, here on Thursday.

Malaika was seen walking the ramp in a light green lehenga with the trail which drew inspiration from the sunset view from the ghats of Varanasi, with a sleeve blouse and tulle dupatta. There was a lot of zardosi work used to weave calligraphy and various forms of art found in the holy city onto the lehenga. She kept a natural look with a messy bun and accessorised with a statement neckpiece and matching earrings.

Malaika Arora/picture courtesy: Pallav Paliwal

"This is the first time I'm walking the ramp for Sulakshana but I have been following her work for quite a while. It's a real pleasure and I'm glad to be here tonight. It's a really beautiful collection that you have done."

Kriti wore a specially-conceptualised muted beige-coloured raw silk lehenga, inspired by the fresco and architecture of the Rennaissance period, with a one-shoulder puffed sleeve blouse and tulle dupatta. With the use of 30-40 different colours of Resham threads, the lehenga was intricately embroidered and embellished with shimmer, sequins, sparkle and glass pipes. She glammed her look with a shiny make-up and a chunky pearl and Kundan choker.

She said: "I have always loved Shyamal and Bhumika's collection as they are very comfortable, and I can have a blast wearing them as they are very lightweight. If something makes you feel really comfortable and be at oneself, then you really own the garment.

