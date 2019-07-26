Malaika Arora recreates Chaiya Chaiya Magic on DID after 21 years

television

Malaika Arora floored by King Squads' magical performance on her iconic number Chaiya Chaiya on Dance India Dance.

Malaika Arora on sets of Dance India Dance. Picture courtesy/Sureshmukund - The KINGS Instagram account

This week on Dance India Dance viewers are in for an entertainment bonanza as Malaika Arora will be filling in as a guest judge for her best-friend Kareena Kapoor Khan. While all the contestants put their best foot forward to impress this Queen of Dance, Arora was personally floored by King Squads' magical performance on her iconic number Chaiya Chaiya. Leaving Malaika beaming with a smile on her face, the performance brought back some fond memories from the shoot which she couldn't help but share with everyone on the show.

Malaika Arora said, "Whenever anyone performs to Chaiya Chaiya, I get nostalgic. I remember everything - all sequences and even how many times I stumbled and fell while dancing on the train. I will never forget Chaiyya Chaiyya as it was my first performance to a song on the big screen. There were superstars like Shahrukh Khan, Mani Ratnam Sir and Santosh Sivan, I felt so small in front of everybody because they had (at that time as well) all already achieved a lot in their life, but they still made me feel like family. Not even for a second, I felt like a newcomer who had just stepped out of her home to make a mark for herself in the industry. In fact, I didn't miss my family because they showered me with so much love and constantly encouraged me."

Speaking about the inherent challenges of performing on a train for the very first song of her career, she revealed, "I fell several times while shooting for the song. I used to sway right and left due to the wind and to avoid that the team tied a rope through my ghaghra to my waist and then to the train so that it would help me balance my body out and sync it with the moving train. Unfortunately, when I removed the rope, I had cuts near my waist and it started bleeding leaving everyone worried and paranoid. During this time, I noticed how the entire cast and crew was so loving and caring towards me. They took good care of me - someone was pressing my feet whereas someone was giving me food, while advising me to stop worrying and rest it out. I will never forget that moment because they were all family to me and I cherish this until today."

Additionally, this weekend viewers will witness the World Dance Champions, Kings United grace the set and perform to Bolo Har Har, leaving everyone mesmerised. Contestant Mansi Dhruv gave an entertaining performance to Aunty Ji after which Malaika Arora and Judge Bosco Martis also joined her on stage and grooved to Aunty Ji!

