Kriti Sanon on doing Kalank's Aira Gaira song: There was nothing vulgar

As her Kalank song Aira Gaira wins hearts, Kriti Sanon is glad that the dance track does not objectify women

Kriti Sanon with Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan in the song

"Karan [Johar, producer] has an ear for music, so I knew the song would catch on," smiles Kriti Sanon, whose recently released dance number — Aira Gaira — from Kalank is soaring to the top of charts. Seeing the actor match steps with Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur in the track, netizens were quick to draw comparisons with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic dance number, Kajra Re, from Bunty Aur Babli (2005).

"The comparison is probably because of the one-girl-two-boys scenario. I don't think there can be another Kajra Re; Ash is inimitable." The smooth moves, she reveals, are the result of five days of rehearsals by the trio. "But a lot of the steps were changed on the set," she laughs, adding, "This song's appeal lies in the adaas, mudras and expressions. I had to perfect them."

While Bollywood has been infamous for its item numbers that tend to objectify women, Sanon credits director Abhishek Varman for his tasteful treatment of the song. "It [item number] is an inappropriate term that should be done away with. Aira Gaira been shot aesthetically; there was nothing vulgar in the approach. One should view it as a dance song, and you have to give credit to Abhishek for doing it right."

