Kriti Sanon on Panipat: Tough to play a Marathi character

Kriti Sanon on exploring distinct role with Panipat

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, who is prepping for her upcoming period drama Panipat, says, being a North Indian, she finds it challenging to play a Marathi character in the film.

Talking about working on a period drama for the first time, Sanon says, "It's a new world for me. Being a North Indian, it's a challenge to play a Marathi character, but Ashu sir [Ashutosh Gowariker, director] made it easy and enjoyable."

"Panipat" will tell the story as what led to the third Battle of Panipat.

The 28-year-old actress will be seen playing the character of Parvati Bai, the second wife of Sadashivrao Bhau who was the commander-in-chief of the Maratha army in the third battle of Panipat.

Kriti added: "He has also shaped up and layered the character of Parvati Bai very well and made her quite strong and independent even though she belongs to a different period."

"Panipat" is being produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World. The film, slated for release on December 6, also stars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

National Award-winning music director duo Ajay-Atul are creating tunes for the film.

