Kriti Sanon on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara: This broke my heart again

Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise on June 14 this year left the industry and his fans in shock. Right from actors to filmmakers to cricketers to politicians, everyone paid condolences to him and spoke about how he carved a niche for himself in the industry despite being an outsider.

His last film, Dil Bechara, streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24 and fans began sharing what and how they felt after watching the film, how they saw Sushant in his character of Manny, and how their lives were so uncannily related. And now, taking to her Instagram account, Kriti Sanon, who worked with her in Raabta, has also shared her thoughts on how she felt after watching the film.

Taking to her Instagram account, she penned a long and heart note that's truly a tear-jerker. Have a look right here:

After reading the post, Mukesh Chabbra thanked her with a smiling and heart emojis. Manish Malhotra and Nimrat Kaur also commented on the post with a red heart.

Coming to Rajput, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

Infographic/Atul Jain

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

Also Read: Kriti Sanon On Watching Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara: It's Going To Be Difficult

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news