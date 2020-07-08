Kriti Sanon on watching Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara: It's going to be difficult

Kriti Sanon feels it is going to be tough for her to watch Sushant Singh Rajput's last outing, Dil Bechara. She took to Instagram to share the trailer of the film, which released on Monday - July 6, and wrote, "It's gonna be really hard to watch this one... but how can I not... Sush."

Sanon and SSR, who featured in Raabta (2017), were rumoured to be a couple during the making of the romantic drama. They had taken off for a vacation to Switzerland to ring in 2018.

After Rajput's death last month, Sanon had shared an emotional post and written, "A part of my heart has gone with you and a part will always keep you alive. I wish you hadn't pushed the ones who loved you away. I had not stopped praying for your happiness, and never will."

"I am a fighter". That's how late actor Sushant Singh Rajput describes himself in the trailer of his final movie "Dil Bechara", striking an ironic note with reality.

In the trailer, Sushant comes across as a happy guy, who is in love with life and wants to spread cheer. There is a sequence where he calls himself a fighter, and there is one instance where he says: "We don't decide when we are born or when we will die, but we can decide how we live". The lines seem to get a new meaning after his demise.

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. It narrates a fairytale love story with a tragic ending. The film follows a young couple in love, as they meet and fall for each other. The tragedy about the story comes with the fact that he has a brush with osteosarcoma, while she is fighting thyroid cancer. The story then takes the audience on an emotional ride as they embark on a bittersweet journey in a bid to live life to the fullest.

