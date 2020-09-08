Kriti Sanon shares a post on how one can't please everyone, clarifies it's not a 'cryptic post'

Kriti Sanon has been sharing her inner poet and some motivational thoughts on her Instagram account for the last few days. And the latest one is a message for everyone of us. The post was about how one cannot please everyone and how one will find peace in any storm.

She also captioned the post that this wasn't a cryptic post against anyone, just a post from the heart. Have a look right here:

Recently, she had also shared a post about peace and patience, in case you missed it, have a look right here:

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti and went on to star in films like Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Arjun Patiala, and Luka Chuppi, and Housefull 4. She's now gearing up for Mimi, a drama about surrogacy that also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, and a film with Rajkummar Rao and Paresh Rawal.

