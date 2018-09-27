Kriti Sanon to have fab four releases in 2019!

bollywood

Panipat has Kriti Sanon playing the role of a Maratha queen. She considers them as a good opportunity to display her acting chops

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon seems to be on a roll with four films lined up for 2019 — Rohit Jugraj's Arjun Patiala, Sajid Khan's Housefull 4, Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi and Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat.

The actor plays distinct characters in each of them. While Arjun Patiala and Luka Chuppi are slice-of-life dramas, Housefull 4 is a comic caper. Panipat has her playing a Maratha queen. She considers them as a good opportunity to display her acting chops.

In Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon plays a woman from Mathura who had gone to Delhi to study and is now back in her hometown. Kartik will be seen playing a TV reporter based in Mathura. Kriti just completed her schedule for the film.

Apart from so many projects in her kitty, Kriti Sanon will be soon joining the couch with Anaita Adajania on her talk show, Feet Up With The Stars. The actress spilt a lot of beans about her life and fantasies.

When asked about her ideal man, Kriti said that some must-haves are: A good sense of humour, a good conversationalist, honesty, loyalty and oh, those taking notes, please don’t be short.

Kriti Sanon also said that someone who has Kriti's name tattoed on their arm. To know more about Kriti's secrets, tune into Feet Up with the Stars only on VOOT!

