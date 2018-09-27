Kriti Sanon wants to romance Shah Rukh Khan

television

When asked about Kriti Sanon's perfect date night, here's what she said - Candle light dinner by a beach, with soft waves touching her feet and a glass of wine, is a perfect date night for her.

Kriti Sanon and Anaita Adajania Shroff

In the recent episode of Feet Up With the Stars, Kriti Sanon, who appered as a guest, revealed some intimate secrets to the ace Bollywood stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania. In the world of tinder and flings, we have this old school charmer who revealed that she will never have a Tinder profile as she is not 'Let's hook up kinds'.

Well, with that billion-dollar smile she is sure to enchant all the hot men around but feels that there are no good looking men around her.



Here's Kriti sharing her ideal man! Some must haves are: A good sense of humor, a good conversationalist, honesty, loyalty and oh, those taking notes, please don’t be short.

Moreover, a little later she revealed her fantasy to romance the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

Kriti Sanon also spilled the beans about someone who has Kriti's name tattoed on their arm. To know more about Kriti's secrets, tune into Feet Up with the Stars only on VOOT!

On the work fron, Kriti seems to be on a roll with four films lined up for 2019 - Rohit Jugraj's Arjun Patiala, Sajid Khan's Housefull 4, Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi and Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat.

The actor plays distinct characters in each of them. While Arjun Patiala and Luka Chuppi are slice-of-life dramas, Housefull 4 is a comic caper. Panipat has her playing a Maratha queen. She considers them as a good opportunity to display her acting chops.

