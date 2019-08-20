Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Tunisha Sharma to play grown-up Kulfi?

television

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is a popular TV show that has got a huge fan following. Child artist Aakriti Sharma is currently playing the role of Kullfi.

Tunisha Sharma's picture taken from her Instagram account. Aakriti Sharma's picture taken from her Instagram account.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most-loved shows on television. The drama manages to hold its position in the TRP charts week by week. The recent news we hear about Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is that the show will get a spin-off. After a hunt for an apt face the grown-up version of Kullfi, currently played by Aakriti Sharma, the makers have apparently settled on actress Tushna Sharma.

A report in iwmbuzz states that television actress Tunisha Sharma, who was seen in the show Internet Wala Love, has been finalised to essay the main lead as Kulfi in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. A source told the entertainment portal, "Though the show is at its very initial stage, the makers are working out on possible options for the lead protagonists. And Tunisha has been one apt find to play the role of Kulfi. However, nothing has been confirmed on paper."

Apart from Aakriti, another child artist, Myra Singh plays the role of Amyra Singh Gill in the show. The hunt for another face to play her role is going on. Both, Kulfi and Amyra are the daughters of famous singer Sikandar Singh Gill in this drama. The renowned singer's role is played by actor Mohit Malik. Must say, the actor has charmed the audience and made everyone believe in his character as a father fighting for his daughter's happiness.

The spin-off of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala will revolve around the grown-up characters of Kulfi and Amyra. Kulfi is Sikandar's love child whereas Amyra is his daughter from wife, Lovely (Anjali Anand). The current track of the show is that Sikandar has accepted in public that Kulfi is his own child. Amyra and Kulfi are on good terms now. On the other hand, Lovely has been arrested in Nimrat's (Sikandar's girlfriend) murder case.

Let's see how the situations unfold in the coming episodes of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

